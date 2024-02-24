Godrej Industries (NSEI:GODREJIND) Price Target Increased by 32.89% to 1,030.20

The average one-year price target for Godrej Industries (NSEI:GODREJIND) has been revised to 1,030.20 / share. This is an increase of 32.89% from the prior estimate of 775.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,020.10 to a high of 1,060.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.10% from the latest reported closing price of 804.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godrej Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GODREJIND is 0.03%, an increase of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 6,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 1,032K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,028K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GODREJIND by 23.25% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GODREJIND by 30.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GODREJIND by 27.72% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 753K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GODREJIND by 10.49% over the last quarter.

