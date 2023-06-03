Godrej Industries (NSE:GODREJIND) Price Target Increased by 16.40% to 745.62

The average one-year price target for Godrej Industries (NSE:GODREJIND) has been revised to 745.62 / share. This is an increase of 16.40% from the prior estimate of 640.56 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 738.31 to a high of 767.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.09% from the latest reported closing price of 483.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godrej Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GODREJIND is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 5,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,087K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 988K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GODREJIND by 8.77% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 700K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GODREJIND by 8.47% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 334K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

