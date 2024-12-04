Godolphin Resources Reports Promising Drill Results

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Godolphin Resources Limited has reported a promising 40-meter intersection of semi-massive sulphide mineralisation at their Lewis Ponds gold, silver, and base metals project. The drill program aims to upgrade the mineral resource estimate and obtain samples for metallurgical testing. The increase in investment from American Rare Earths Limited underscores confidence in Godolphin’s growth potential and project value.
For further insights into AU:GRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.