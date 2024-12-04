Godolphin Resources Reports Promising Drill Results

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has reported a promising 40-meter intersection of semi-massive sulphide mineralisation at their Lewis Ponds gold, silver, and base metals project. The drill program aims to upgrade the mineral resource estimate and obtain samples for metallurgical testing. The increase in investment from American Rare Earths Limited underscores confidence in Godolphin’s growth potential and project value.

