Godolphin Resources Lists 42.8M Shares on ASX

Godolphin Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 42.8 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move signifies a significant development for the company, potentially drawing interest from investors looking at expanding their portfolios in the resource sector. The shares are set to be issued on December 6, 2024.

