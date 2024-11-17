Godolphin Resources to Host Webinar on Promising Lewis Ponds Project

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Godolphin Resources Limited is hosting a webinar on November 21, 2024, featuring Managing Director Jeneta Owens, who will provide updates on their 1,500m diamond drill program at the Lewis Ponds project in New South Wales. This project, located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, boasts significant inferred resources of gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper. Investors are encouraged to register for the webinar to gain insights into these promising exploration activities and participate in a Q&A session.

For further insights into AU:GRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.