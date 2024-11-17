News & Insights

Godolphin Resources to Host Webinar on Promising Lewis Ponds Project

November 17, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited is hosting a webinar on November 21, 2024, featuring Managing Director Jeneta Owens, who will provide updates on their 1,500m diamond drill program at the Lewis Ponds project in New South Wales. This project, located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, boasts significant inferred resources of gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper. Investors are encouraged to register for the webinar to gain insights into these promising exploration activities and participate in a Q&A session.

