Godolphin Resources Expands Narraburra REE Targets

Godolphin Resources Limited has unveiled promising new exploration targets at its wholly-owned Narraburra Rare Earth Elements Project, which may significantly increase the project’s scale and resource estimate. A reprocessed aeromagnetic survey identified four high-priority areas, including potential extensions to the known deposit and a 7km long exploration corridor. Immediate on-ground exploration efforts aim to further assess these targets and develop upcoming drilling programs.

