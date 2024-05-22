News & Insights

Godolphin Resources Expands Narraburra REE Targets

May 22, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has unveiled promising new exploration targets at its wholly-owned Narraburra Rare Earth Elements Project, which may significantly increase the project’s scale and resource estimate. A reprocessed aeromagnetic survey identified four high-priority areas, including potential extensions to the known deposit and a 7km long exploration corridor. Immediate on-ground exploration efforts aim to further assess these targets and develop upcoming drilling programs.

