Godolphin Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Godolphin Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Amanda Sparks. The director acquired 800,000 ordinary shares under a Share Purchase Plan at a cash issue price of A$0.0125 per share, increasing her total holdings to 2,181,666 shares. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, drawing attention from investors.

