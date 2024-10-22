News & Insights

Godolphin Resources Director Increases Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Amanda Sparks. The director acquired 800,000 ordinary shares under a Share Purchase Plan at a cash issue price of A$0.0125 per share, increasing her total holdings to 2,181,666 shares. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, drawing attention from investors.

