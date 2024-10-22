Godolphin Resources Director Doubles Shareholding

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited announced a significant increase in Director Christopher Hartley’s stake, as he acquired an additional 400,000 shares through the company’s Share Purchase Plan. This move doubles his holdings to 800,000 shares, highlighting his confidence in the company’s growth potential.

