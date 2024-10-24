News & Insights

Stocks

Godolphin Resources Achieves Breakthrough in Rare Earth Production

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has successfully produced its first Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) from the Narraburra Rare Earth Elements Project, marking a significant milestone in their process development testing. The MREC, noted for its high concentrations of valuable rare earth elements like Terbium and Dysprosium, offers promising economic potential with low impurity levels and high extraction rates. This development paves the way for discussions with potential partners to advance the project’s commercial prospects.

For further insights into AU:GRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.