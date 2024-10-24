Godolphin Resources Achieves Breakthrough in Rare Earth Production

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has successfully produced its first Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) from the Narraburra Rare Earth Elements Project, marking a significant milestone in their process development testing. The MREC, noted for its high concentrations of valuable rare earth elements like Terbium and Dysprosium, offers promising economic potential with low impurity levels and high extraction rates. This development paves the way for discussions with potential partners to advance the project’s commercial prospects.

For further insights into AU:GRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.