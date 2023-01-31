Godin Serge Increases Position in CGI Group (GIB)

Fintel reports that Godin Serge has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.91MM shares of CGI Group Inc. (GIB). This represents 10.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 25.88MM shares and 10.64% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.65% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CGI Group is $99.27. The forecasts range from a low of $79.91 to a high of $113.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.65% from its latest reported closing price of $85.10.

The projected annual revenue for CGI Group is $14,014MM. The projected annual EPS is $6.87.

Fund Sentiment

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGI Group. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GIB is 0.3765%, a decrease of 4.6481%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 179,548K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,293,361 shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,232,275 shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 3.46% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,802,843 shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,557,544 shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 9.35% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 11,637,736 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,854,670 shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 9.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,863,813 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,782,005 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 16.57% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 8,472,990 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,895,585 shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 6.97% over the last quarter.

CGI Background Information

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

