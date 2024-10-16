The "Godfather" of AI’s Dire Warning… and How You Can Prepare NOW

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: My InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier believes a “reset” in the market will present new investment opportunities… and this resent is coming soon.

By investing in emerging AI applications in various industries, like travel and energy, this reset has the potential for substantial gains.

Louis is joining us today to discuss where you can find the significant financial opportunities coming from “second generation” of the AI Boom – or what he calls the Real AI Boom.

Take it away, Louis…

October 8 was a bittersweet day for Geoffrey Hinton. That’s the day the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded him and John Hopfield the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Hinton was cited for his work on “foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.”

In other words, Hinton is responsible for laying the groundwork for how AI functions today – and that’s why the British-Canadian computer scientist is known today as the “Godfather of AI.”

But just as Alfred Nobel came to regret his invention that would be used as a weapon of war – dynamite – Hinton at least partially regrets his work.

Since May 2023, he’s been warning folks about the dangers posed by this burgeoning technology. In fact, he publicly resigned from Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) to be able to speak out more freely about it.

And last Tuesday, when asked about the effect that AI would have on our society, Hinton said:

It will be comparable with the industrial revolution. But instead of exceeding people in physical strength, it’s going to exceed people in intellectual ability. We have no experience of what it’s like to have things smarter than us.

I bring this up because I think we’re at a tipping point with the AI Boom.

Here’s what I mean…

A Massive Shift in America

If you think the world is changing fast around us right now, I’ve got news for you.

You haven’t seen anything yet, folks.

At the heart of it all is technology. Our daily lives, our homes, and our jobs are all going through a process of computerization, automation, and technological adoption.

History tells us that if a revolutionary technology improves our lives, or makes things cheaper, or more efficient – then the adoption of that technology spreads like wildfire… no matter what.

Thanks to AI, we will soon ride in robotaxis, have personalized treatment plans for major diseases, and much more… totally transforming the way we work, live, and play.

However, some things will change for the worse…

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the dockworkers’ strike and how one of their aims was a total ban on further automation at our nation’s ports. This, of course, is a hopelessly futile endeavor – AI-driven automation is coming whether they like it or not.

But it’s not just the longshoremen who should be worried. AI is coming for tech jobs, too.

In fact, TechCrunch has reported that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) laid off roughly 94,400 people in 2023!

And so far this year, tech layoffs total around 141,076.

True, some of these layoffs are of workers who were reluctant to return to the office. But many are related to AI as Big Tech companies – and many others – are pivoting away from older tech models and toward AI. And/or they’re using AI software to become more efficient.

ComputerWeekly reports…

This includes Cisco, which is cutting 7% of its workforce while investing $1bn in AI-related startups; Dell, which is cutting sales roles to reallocate resources to its AI teams; Meta, which, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is laying off employees “so we can invest in these long-term, ambitious visions around AI”; Amazon, which is cutting several hundred positions to focus “resources and efforts focused on generative AI”; and Intuit, which is cutting 1,800 staff to free up more resources for integrating AI into its software offerings.

Unfortunately for workers, if not shareholder profits, this is just the beginning. We will see layoffs in law enforcement, customer service, medicine, mining, transportation and much more.

Up to 800 million global workers could lose their jobs by 2030, according to a McKinsey study, and 70% of all existing occupations could see a pay cut, according to Wired magazine.

We’re talking about a massive wave of economic and societal change.

And it will happen once the “second generation” of the AI Boom – what I’ve been calling the Real AI Boom – takes hold.

How to Prepare for the Real AI Boom

Right now, most investors are still pouring their money into the “first generation” of AI stocks – like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), for example. And while I think NVIDIA will still make investors money, it’s old news at this point.

Instead, the real money – 2X, 5X… 10X gains – will be made in the “second generation” of AI stocks. Simply put, these are the companies that will use generative AI to create profitable companies and reshape existing industries. This will launch the kind of transformational change we only see once every 25 years.

Those who adapt to the coming second wave of AI will take off, leading to years of outperformance… while those that don’t will lag behind – and may eventually go to zero.

In other words, we’re about to see a major sea change in the stock market. A bifurcation, if you will. And the unfortunate reality is that for all the good AI will bring to the world, it will also destroy old and antiquated businesses and industries.

The Real AI Boom will create a new set of market leaders. Millionaires will be created (and billionaires, for that matter). But hundreds, if not thousands, of stocks worldwide could also go to zero.

It’s already playing out in a big way. The snowball is already rolling down the hill.

Thanks to my Stock Grader, I found six next-gen AI companies that should outperform during the Real AI Boom… but they’re not the kinds of companies you’d expect. For example, one is an insurance firm that is pioneering the use of AI to improve its underwriting practices. And then there’s the company using AI to transform the travel industry.

Both have been on strong runs this year, and as the Real AI Boom gains steam, those runs should continue.

To learn more about how you can profit from the Real AI Boom and gain access to my six next-gen AI recommendations, watch my special briefing here.

But you’ll need to act fast, because this broadcast will only be available for a few more days.

Regards,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The post The “Godfather” of AI’s Dire Warning… and How You Can Prepare NOW appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.