'Godfather' actor James Caan has died at age 82

LOS ANGELES, July 7 (Reuters) - Actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" movie, died on Wednesday evening at age 82, his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," said the statement, which was posted on Caan's official Twitter account.

