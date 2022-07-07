'Godfather' actor James Caan has died at age 82

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

Actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" movie, died on Wednesday evening at age 82, his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Adds quote from family

LOS ANGELES, July 7 (Reuters) - Actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" movie, died on Wednesday evening at age 82, his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," said the statement, which was posted on Caan's official Twitter account.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters