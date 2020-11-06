GoDaddy's Stock To Grow Despite Pandemic?

After more than a 5% rise in 2020, at the current price near $72 per share, we believe GoDaddy’s stock (NYSE: GDDY) has an upside. GoDaddy, an Internet domain registrar and web hosting company, saw its stock increase from $68 to $72 since the start of 2020 compared to the S&P 500 which increased by 2.5% in 2020. The stock has outperformed the market and was at a 52 week high in early September. This is despite the fact that the earnings have fallen to a consolidated figure of $-3.81 for the last 2 quarters from the consolidated figure of $0.01 a year ago, primarily due to a charge of $674.7 million for a Tax receivable agreement. The major reason behind this performance is the continuous improvement in revenue which has grown 10% to a consolidated figure of $1,598 Mil for the last 2 quarters from the consolidated figure of $1,447 Mil a year ago.

The company has seen growth in revenue over recent years, while its P/E multiple has increased substantially. We believe the stock is likely to continue growing in the near term. Our dashboard Buy Or Sell GoDaddy Stock? provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

The 43% rise in GDDY stock price between 2017 and 2019 is justified by a 34% growth in revenue from $2.2 billion in 2017 to $3 billion in 2019. This was offset by margins decreasing from 6.3% to 4.6% during this period. On a per share basis, earnings went down from $1.25 to $0.79.

During the same period, the P/E multiple increased from 40x to 86x. The P/E further increased in 2020 as the company continues improvement in revenue and bookings. Currently the multiple stands at 91x.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus led to lockdown in various cities across the globe, which affected industrial and economic activity. This is likely to adversely affect consumption and consumer spending. GoDaddy’s revenue increased in the first half of 2020 to $1.6 billion, up by 10% y-o-y while earnings fell primarily due to a $674.7 million charge for a Tax receivable agreement. Total bookings also increased by 10% to $1.9 billion in the same period.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

