GoDaddy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

GoDaddy GDDY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.



GDDY expects revenues between $1.195 billion and $1.215 billion for the second quarter, indicating 7% growth at the mid-point from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.20 billion, suggesting a 7.1% year-over-year rise.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.34 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 21.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



GoDaddy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-eps-surprise | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

GoDaddy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining ones, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 0.07%, on average.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for GDDY’s Q2

For second-quarter 2025, GDDY expects Applications & Commerce (A&C) revenue growth of mid-teens and Core platform growth of low single digits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A&C revenues is pegged at $466 million, indicating a 14.8% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for Core platform revenues is pegged at $738 million, suggesting 2.6% growth.



GoDaddy is expected to have benefited from growing adoption of its high-margin solutions for the Commerce end-market, including GoDaddy Capital, its merchant cash advance program and same-day payouts. GoDaddy Airo continues to gain traction, driving better attachment rates, term length and renewals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for bookings is pegged at $1.34 billion, suggesting 6.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



GoDaddy’s to-be-reported quarter results are expected to reflect growth in average order size and steady customer count at 20.5 million at the end of first-quarter 2025. The consensus estimate for customer count is pegged at 20.67 million for the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



GoDaddy currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

