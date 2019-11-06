GoDaddy reports 12% rise in quarterly revenue

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc GDDY.N on Wednesday reported a 12% rise in third-quarter revenue as it added more customers.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $76.2 million, or 42 cents per class A share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $13.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $760.5 million in the quarter, from $679.5 million.

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

