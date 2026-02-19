GoDaddy to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

GoDaddy GDDY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24.



GDDY expects revenues to be between $1.26 billion and $1.28 billion, indicating 6% growth (at the mid-point) from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, suggesting a 6.39% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.58 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 11.27% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



GoDaddy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of -0.70%.



Let us see how things are likely to have shaped up for GDDY prior to the announcement.

Key Factors to Note for GDDY’s Q4 Release

GDDY expects Applications & Commerce (A&C) revenue growth in the low to mid-teens and Core platform growth in the low single digits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A&C revenues is pegged at $499.1 million, indicating a 13.1% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for Core platform revenues is pinned at $769.5 million, suggesting 2.4% year over year growth.



In the to-be-reported quarter, GoDaddy is expected to have benefited from solid adoption of its high-margin subscriptions, including GoDaddy Capital, Rate Saver and Faster Payouts. These value-added services are expected to have helped entrepreneurs streamline day-to-day operations, lower payment processing costs and accelerate access to funds. These features are likely to have strengthened the company’s commerce platform and made it more comprehensive. They also expected to have aided GoDaddy in building closer relations with merchants and earn their trust. The growth of the platform also gives GDDY a better chance to serve more of their needs and increase business with them.



GoDaddy Airo and Ask Airo continue to gain traction, driving better attachment rates, higher average order size, higher lifetime value and improved retention. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for bookings is pegged at $1.31 billion, suggesting 6.8% year over year growth.



Challenges are likely to have persisted, including macroeconomic conditions, foreign exchange impacts, contract expiration and customer renewal headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



GoDaddy currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have gained 308% in the past 12-month period. MU is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on March 19.



MongoDB MDB has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of #1 at present.



MongoDB shares have returned 25.2% in the past 12-month period. MDB is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 2.



Credo Technology Group CRDO shares have an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Credo Technology Group shares have gained 79.4% in the past 12-month period. CRDO is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2.





