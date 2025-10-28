GoDaddy to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

GoDaddy GDDY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, 2025.



GDDY expects revenues to be between $1.22 billion and $1.24 billion, indicating 7% growth (at the mid-point) from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, suggesting a 7.27% year-over-year rise.The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.50 per share, which has increased a penny over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 13.64% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



GoDaddy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 0.54%.

Let us see how things might have shaped up for GDDY prior to the announcement.

Key Factors to Note for GDDY’s Q3 Release

GDDY expects Applications & Commerce (A&C) revenue growth of mid-teens and Core platform growth of low single digits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A&C revenues is pegged at $484 million, indicating a 14.4% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for Core platform revenues is pegged at $747 million, suggesting 3% year over year growth.



In the to-be-reported quarter, GoDaddy is expected to have benefited from growing adoption of its high-margin solutions for the Commerce end-market. The newly launched Rate Saver feature in the second quarter of 2025 is gaining traction, reducing credit card surcharging costs for merchants by more than 50% and has shown promising early momentum with increasing adoption rates.



GoDaddy Airo and Ask Airo continue to gain traction, driving better attachment rates, term length, and renewals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for bookings is pegged at $1.32 billion, suggesting 7% year over year growth.



However, challenges persist, including macroeconomic uncertainties, increased competition in the digital services market and rising operational costs.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



GoDaddy currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Advanced Micro Devices AMD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AMD shares have risen 114.7% year to date. AMD is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 4.



AMETEK AME has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.



Ametek shares have increased 3.6% year to date. AME is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.



Allient Inc ALNT presently has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Allient shares have gained 123.3% year to date. ALNT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

