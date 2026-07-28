GoDaddy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

GoDaddy GDDY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



For the second quarter of 2026, GoDaddy expects revenues of $1.285 billion to $1.305 billion, which implies 6% growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, suggesting a 6.27% year-over-year rise.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.72 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates 21.99% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



GoDaddy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.10%.

GoDaddy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-eps-surprise | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are likely to have shaped up for GDDY prior to the announcement.

Key Factors to Note for GDDY’s Q2 Release

GDDY expects Applications & Commerce (A&C) revenue growth in the low double digits and Core Platform growth in the low single digits for the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A&C revenues is pegged at $518 million, indicating a 11.6% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for Core platform revenues is pinned at $776 million, suggesting 2.91% year-over-year growth.



Continued adoption and scaling of its AI-native products, particularly the Airo AI Builder, has been a key catalyst. In the first quarter of 2026, Airo AI Builder achieved a rapid annualized bookings run rate of over $10 million within weeks of its beta launch, demonstrating strong early customer adoption and engagement. The company is ramping up targeted paid marketing for Airo AI Builder in the second quarter of 2026, funded through operational efficiencies, which should further accelerate customer acquisition and monetization.



Another key benefit for the to-be-reported quarter is the upgrade of GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing platform, which now integrates advanced AI capabilities. Early tests of the upgraded product in the domains funnel have exceeded expectations, validated the direction of the product and supported improvements in customer experience and operational efficiency. As the upgraded platform is rolled out to a broader customer base, it is expected to drive higher conversion, attach and renewal rates, contributing positively to both revenue and customer retention metrics.



Operational efficiency gains from AI deployment across GoDaddy's business are also expected to have supported margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter. The company has successfully implemented AI-powered automation in customer support (Airo Care) and sales, resulting in significant improvements in resolution rates and conversion rates, especially in non-English markets.



However, GDDY’s intense competition, sensitivity of small-business customers to macro conditions, and periodic bookings volatility tied to product and partner changes are expected to have affected the company’s financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



GoDaddy currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.59% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amphenol shares have gained 10.4% year to date. Amphenol is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



ASE Technology ASX has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #1.



ASE Technology shares have surged 127% year to date. ASE Technology is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Fortive shares have gained 13.9% in the year-to-date period. Fortive is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

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GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.