GoDaddy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

GoDaddy GDDY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.



GDDY expects first-quarter 2026 revenues to be between $1.25 billion and $1.27 billion, indicating 6% growth (at the mid-point) from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion, suggesting a 5.71% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.53 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 20.47% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



GoDaddy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 3.47%.

GoDaddy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-eps-surprise | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are likely to have shaped up for GDDY prior to the announcement.

Key Factors to Note for GDDY’s Q1 Release

GDDY expects Applications & Commerce (A&C) revenue growth in the low double digits and Core platform growth in the low single digits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A&C revenues is pegged at $497.9 million, indicating a 11.5% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for Core platform revenues is pinned at $764.5 million, suggesting 2.2% year over year growth.



The company’s growing adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across its platform and operations are expected to have benefited its top-line growth. GoDaddy has made significant strides in evolving Airo.ai from a generative AI experience into an agentic operating system for small businesses. With 25 AI agents already live, Airo.ai is automating a wide range of entrepreneurial tasks, such as business idea validation, domain registration, website building and marketing.



Product innovation remains a key catalyst of GoDaddy’s strategy. The launch of a new AI-powered website builder within the Websites + Marketing platform is expected to have driven adoption and enhanced customer satisfaction in the to-be-reported quarter. This builder allows customers to create and edit websites with ease, leveraging both a powerful editor and an AI-driven chat interface. The rapid rollout of this upgraded experience to new customers is anticipated to have strengthened GoDaddy’s competitive position and supported revenue growth.



GoDaddy’s expansion into digital identity solutions through the Agent Name Service (“ANS”) is poised to open new revenue streams. The recent integration of ANS with MuleSoft, a Salesforce company, validates GoDaddy’s approach to anchoring agent identity to the global DNS infrastructure. Benefits from this integration are likely to have been reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



However, challenges persist, including macroeconomic uncertainties, increased competition in the digital services market and rising operational costs.

What Our Model Says About GDDY

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



GoDaddy currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Sandisk SNDK has an Earnings ESP of +4.96% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sandisk shares have gained 353.4% in the year-to-date period. Sandisk is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30.



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Arista Networks shares have gained 31.6% in the year-to-date period. Arista Networks is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Audioeye shares have lost 27.1% in the year-to-date period. Audioeye is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.

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Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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