GoDaddy Q4 Profit Rises, Authorizes Multi-year $3 Bln Share Buyback Plan

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $87.2 million or $0.52 per share, up from $70.5 million or $0.41 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 16.6% to $1.02 billion from $873.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.41 per share on revenues of $970.68 million for the quarter.

The company also announced a multi-year $3 billion share repurchase plan starting with intent to launch a $750 million accelerated share repurchase in the first quarter of 2022.

Looking forward to the first quarter, GoDaddy expects revenues of $985 million to $990 million, representing year over year growth of 10% at the midpoint, versus last year. Analysts currently estimates earnings of $994.66 million.

For the full year 2022, GoDaddy expects total revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint, versus the $3.82 billion of revenue generated in 2021. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.17 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.