GoDaddy Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

GoDaddy GDDY reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.80 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.92% and increased 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.27 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.40%. Revenues increased 6.8% year over year on a reported basis and 6.7% on a constant-currency (cc) basis. International revenues rose 10.3% year over year.



Total customers at the end of the fourth quarter were 20,422, down 0.4% year over year. Average revenues per user (ARPU) were $242, up 10% year over year. Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $4.34 billion, up 7.3% year over year.

GDDY’s Q4 Top-Line in Detail

Applications and Commerce (A&C), comprising websites, productivity applications, and payments and commerce, generated $497.7 million (contributing 39.1% to total revenues), up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.



The Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, increased 3.3% year over year to $776.2 million (contributing 60.9% to total revenues).



Total bookings of $1.3 billion increased 5% year over year on a reported and 4.5% on a cc basis.

GDDY’s Q4 Operating Results

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the normalized EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.8%.



A&C EBITDA margin expanded 40 bps, while the Core Platform EBITDA margin expanded 70 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Total cost and operating expenses as a percentage of revenues declined 340 bps year over year to 39.8%



The fourth-quarter 2025 operating margin expanded 350 bps year over year to 24.9%.

GoDaddy’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 billion compared with $923.7 million as of Sept. 30. As of Dec. 31, 2025, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.8 billion.



The free cash flow was $370.3 million in the fourth quarter compared with the $440.5 million in the previous quarter.

GoDaddy Offers Q1 & FY2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, GoDaddy expects A&C revenue growth and Core revenue growth in the low double-digit range. The company expects revenues of $1.250-$1.270 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6% at the midpoint. For the first quarter, GDDY anticipates a normalized EBITDA margin of 32%.



For 2026, GoDaddy expects total revenues of $5.195-$5.275 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6% at the midpoint. The normalized EBITDA margin is expected to be 33%.



For 2026, GoDaddy now anticipates a free cash flow of $1.8 billion.

