GoDaddy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

GoDaddy GDDY reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.67% and increased 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.27 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.79%. Revenues increased 8% year over year, both on a reported and on a constant-currency (cc) basis. International revenues increased 11% year over year.



Total customers at the end of the third quarter were 20,413, down 1.5% year over year. Average revenues per user (ARPU) were $237, up 10.2% year over year. Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $4.29 billion, up 8% year over year.

GDDY’s Q3 Top-Line in Detail

Applications and Commerce (A&C), comprising websites, productivity applications, and payments and commerce, generated $481 million (contributing 38% to total revenues), up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.



The Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, increased 8.3% year over year to $784.3 million (contributing 62% to total revenues).



Total bookings of $1.35 billion increased 9.1% year over year on a reported and 9% on a cc basis.

GDDY’s Q3 Operating Results

In the third quarter of 2025, the normalized EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 32.3%.



A&C EBITDA margin contracted 30 bps while the Core Platform EBITDA margin was flat on a year-over-year basis.



Total cost and operating expenses as a percentage of revenues declined 280 bps year over year to 39.5%.



The third-quarter 2025 operating margin expanded 130 bps year over year to 23.4%.

GoDaddy’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $923.7 million compared with $1.1 billion as of June 30. As of Sept. 30, 2025, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.78 billion.



The free cash flow was $440.5 million in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $391.5 million.

GoDaddy Offers Q4 & Raises 2025 Revenue Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, GoDaddy expects A&C revenue growth in the low to mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low single digits. The company expects revenues of $1.255-$1.275 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6% at the mid-point. For the fourth quarter, GDDY anticipates a normalized EBITDA margin of roughly 33%.



For 2025, GoDaddy raised its guidance and now expects total revenues of $4.93-$4.95 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8% at the mid-point. The normalized EBITDA margin is expected to be 32%.



For 2025, GoDaddy now anticipates a free cash flow of $1.6 billion.

