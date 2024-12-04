GoDaddy price target raised to $250 from $225 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on GoDaddy (GDDY) to $250 from $225 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm updated its price target followng meetings with management.
