GoDaddy price target raised to $230 from $190 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on GoDaddy (GDDY) to $230 from $190 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company hosted its annual investor dinner, with the event largely centering around its Airo platform’s impressive set of AI web design capabilities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The Airo Plus offers a wider range of functionality with direct monetization is rolling out to the U.S. imminently after an initial end of September launch, and the product’s customer engagement overall has accelerated even since earnings, RBC adds, noting that GoDaddy’s Airo Plus for Managed WordPress represents a solid up-sell opportunity.

