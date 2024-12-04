GoDaddy price target raised to $200 from $170 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on GoDaddy (GDDY) to $200 from $170 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. After having spent time with the extended management team at the company’s new Arizona headquarters, the firm says it came away from the investor event “more positive” on GoDaddy’s pace of innovation and the way AI has “permeated the portfolio.” The firm, which also noted that GoDaddy is ready to invest in marketing behind Airo, including a return to the Super Bowl, cites what it views as a “fair valuation” for maintaining its Hold rating on the shares.
