GoDaddy price target raised to $200 from $170 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on GoDaddy (GDDY) to $200 from $170 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. After having spent time with the extended management team at the company’s new Arizona headquarters, the firm says it came away from the investor event “more positive” on GoDaddy’s pace of innovation and the way AI has “permeated the portfolio.” The firm, which also noted that GoDaddy is ready to invest in marketing behind Airo, including a return to the Super Bowl, cites what it views as a “fair valuation” for maintaining its Hold rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GDDY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.