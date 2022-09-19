GoDaddy Inc.'s (NYSE:GDDY) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

GoDaddy Inc.'s (NYSE:GDDY) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for GoDaddy as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:GDDY Price Based on Past Earnings September 19th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on GoDaddy.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like GoDaddy's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 82% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 564% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 33% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.7% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that GoDaddy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On GoDaddy's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of GoDaddy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware GoDaddy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on GoDaddy, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

