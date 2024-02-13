GoDaddy Inc. Reveals Climb In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $7.85 per share. This compares with $93.6 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.1 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.13 Bln. vs. $93.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.85 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.1 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.08-$1.10 Bln

