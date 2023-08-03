GoDaddy Inc. Reports Retreat In Q2 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $82.90 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $90.40 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $82.90 Mln. vs. $90.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.055b - $1.075b

