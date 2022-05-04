GoDaddy Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $68.4 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $10.8 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.0 billion from $901.1 million last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $68.4 Mln. vs. $10.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.0 Bln vs. $901.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.01-$1.02 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.14-$4.16 Bln

