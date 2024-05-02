GoDaddy Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $401.5 million, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $47.4 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $401.5 Mln. vs. $47.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.76 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.10-$1.12 Billion Full year revenue guidance: $4.5-$4.56 Billion

