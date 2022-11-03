GoDaddy Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $99.8 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $97.5 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.03 billion from $964.0 million last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $99.8 Mln. vs. $97.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $964.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.03-$1.05 bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.08-$4.10 bln

