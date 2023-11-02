GoDaddy Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $130.7 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $99.8 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $130.7 Mln. vs. $99.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 1.095-$1.115 bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.250 - $4.270 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.