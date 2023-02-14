GoDaddy Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $93.6 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $87.2 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.04 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $93.6 Mln. vs. $87.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.03-$1.05 bln

