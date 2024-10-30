GoDaddy Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $190.5 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.147 billion from $1.069 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.165-$1.185 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.545-$4.565 Bln

