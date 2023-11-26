Godaddy Inc - (GDDY) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 99.21

The average one-year price target for Godaddy Inc - (NYSE:GDDY) has been revised to 99.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 93.78 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 130.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.78% from the latest reported closing price of 94.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godaddy Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.38%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 174,532K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,955K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,409K shares, representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 9,962K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,040K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,905K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 60.62% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,637K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,886K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,360K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,799K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 79.49% over the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

