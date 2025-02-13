GoDaddy Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $198.6 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $1.114 billion, or $7.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $1.192 billion from $1.100 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $198.6 Mln. vs. $1.114 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $7.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.192 Bln vs. $1.100 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 1.175 to $1.195 bln

GoDaddy Expects FY25 revenues of $4.860 billion to $4.940 billion.

