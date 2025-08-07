GoDaddy Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $199.9 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $146.3 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $1.217 billion from $1.124 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $199.9 Mln. vs. $146.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.217 Bln vs. $1.124 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.22 - $1.24 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.89 - $4.94 Bln

