GoDaddy Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $146.3 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $83.1 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.124 billion from $1.048 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $146.3 Mln. vs. $83.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.124 Bln vs. $1.048 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.13-$1.15 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.525-$4.565 Bln

