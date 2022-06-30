GoDaddy (GDDY) to Grow Portfolio Offerings Via Dan.com Buyout

GoDaddy Inc. GDDY is consistently working toward strengthening its domain offerings on the back of strategic acquisitions.

This is evident from GDDY’s recent agreement to acquire Dan.com, a company catering to the needs of the domain industry.

With the takeover of Dan.com, GDDY will incorporate the automation of the former and lease into its capabilities to provide advanced services to its customers.

The acquisition is expected to be complete during the third quarter of this year.

Efforts to Gain Domain Market Share

Apart from the recent move, GDDY acquired DNAcademy in March to expand their features for providing a premium domain-buying experience to customers.

Further, GoDaddy offers robust privacy and protection tools for eligible domains to protect customer information and prevent spams.

These efforts are expected to continue helping GoDaddy expand its presence in the booming domain name registrar market.

The underlined market is witnessing significant growth in recent times, thanks to the increasing efforts by companies in expanding their online market presence. Global brands tend to take premium domain names to strengthen their position and gain momentum among customers.

Per a straits research report, the global domain name registrar market is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.18% between 2021 and 2027.

The acquisition is anticipated to further aid GoDaddy in penetrating the global web hosting services market, which includes the domain register market.

The global web hosting services market is expected to reach $267.1 billion in 2028, seeing a CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to a Fortune Business Insights report.

Portfolio Strength

The takeover of Dan.com is likely to bode well with GoDaddy’s growing efforts toward increasing its portfolio of solutions.

Apart from the latest step, in March, GDDY launched its Websites + Marketing Commerce Plus plan equipped with Avalara AvaTax, an automated sales tax solution for small businesses. The solution automates the e-commerce sales tax process and keeps a track of transaction thresholds without the need for manual intervention.

In June, GoDaddy strengthened its free GoDaddy Studio app with the Link in Bio feature. The capability helps businesses and entrepreneurs promote their online store sites and social platforms.

In February, GDDY released QR codes for on-the-go transactions to help small business owners with faster and seamless e-commerce and in-person payments.

These growing initiatives are likely to continue helping GoDaddy attract more customers, thereby contributing to its top-line growth.

This, in turn, is expected to help GDDY win the confidence of investors in the near and long term.

Shares of GDDY have been down 17.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 29.9%.

