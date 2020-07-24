GoDaddy (GDDY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.37, changing hands as low as $68.16 per share. GoDaddy Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDDY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.25 per share, with $84.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.39.

