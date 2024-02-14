GoDaddy (GDDY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

GoDaddy Inc.’s GDDY fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.85%. The bottom line jumped 74.2% year over year.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.10 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.11%. Revenues rose 5.8% year over year on a reported basis, as well as a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Quarter in Detail

Applications & Commerce, comprising Websites + Marketing, Managed WordPress, productivity applications, and payments & commerce, generated $377.4 million (contributing 34.3% to the total revenues), up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.23%.



Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, increased 2.3% year over year to $722.9 million (contributing 65.7% to the total revenues). The figure missed the consensus mark by 0.26%.



In the fourth quarter, international revenues were $354 million, up 4% year over year on a reported basis and at cc.

GoDaddy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

Total bookings of $1.1 billion increased 7% year over year and 6% at cc. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.61%.



Average revenues per user were $203, up 3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.



Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $3.69 billion, up 3.4% year over year. In the reported quarter, Applications & Commerce ARR was $1.4 billion, rising 10% year over year. Core platform ARR totaled $2.3 billion, flat year over year.



Total customers at the end of the fourth quarter were 21,026, increasing 0.6% year over year.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, normalized EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $324.2 million, up 22% year over year.



Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care, and general and administrative) of $458.3 million declined 3.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 400 basis points (bps) year over year to 41.7%.



Operating income was $189.9 million, up 40.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating income expanded 430 bps year over year to 17.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $498.8 million compared with $329.2 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



As of Dec 31, 2023, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.82 billion compared with a total debt of $3.9 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.



The unlevered free cash flow grew 46% to $347 million, whereas the free cash flow rose 51% to $305 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2024, GoDaddy expects revenues of $1.085-$1.105 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6% at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion.



For the first quarter, GDDY expects the normalized EBITDA margin to be 27%.



For 2024, GoDaddy expects total revenues of $4.48-$4.56 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.25 billion.



The normalized EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be 29%.



For 2024, GoDady anticipates an unlevered free cash flow of at least $1.2 billion.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

GoDaddy sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of GoDaddy have gained 6.5% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 6.4%.



Dell Technologies DELL, Itron ITRI and CrowdStrike CRWD are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dell shares have gained 9.8% year to date. DELL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 29.



Itron shares have declined 4.1% year to date. ITRI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26.



CrowdStrike shares have jumped 26.3% year to date. CRWD is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.