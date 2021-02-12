GoDaddy (GDDY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates

GoDaddy Inc. GDDY reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. Also, the bottom line was up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.



The company generated revenues of $873.9 million, up 12% both on a year-over-year and constant-currency (cc) basis. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.01%.



The revenue growth was driven by strong performance of its product segments. Also, strong global expansion remained a positive.



International revenues were $293.2 million for the fourth quarter, up 12.2% year over year or 12.3% on a cc basis.

Segmental Revenues

GoDaddy generates revenues from three segments — Domains, Hosting and Presence, as well as Business Applications.



Domains: The company generated revenues of $402.2 million (accounting for 46% of total revenues) from this segment. The figure improved 14.2% from the year-ago quarter on higher average selling price. The increase was driven by strong renewals and registrations.



Hosting and Presence: This segment generated revenues of $308.8 million (35% of revenues), which increased 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. The revenue growth can be primarily attributed to higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, as well as broad integrations. Also, partnerships aided revenue growth in this segment.



Business Applications: Revenues from this segment came in at $162.9 million (19% of revenues), increasing 12.2% year over year.

Operating Metrics

GoDaddy uses total bookings as a performance measure since payment is usually collected at the time of sale and recognizes revenues ratably over the term of customer contracts. For the fourth quarter, total bookings of $943.1 million increased 13.1% year over year.



It gained more than 1.4 million new customers in the fourth quarter, nearly double the number added in 2019.

Operating Results

Gross margin was 65.5%, up 20 basis points from the prior-year quarter.



Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, as well as general and administrative) of $353.9 million increased 17% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At fourth quarter-end, total cash and cash equivalents, along with short-term investments were $765.2 million compared with $621.8 million in third-quarter 2020. Accounts and other receivables were $41.8 million compared with $38.7 million in the third quarter.



Total debt was $3.2 billion and net debt was $2.4 billion for the fourth quarter.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $165.9 million compared with $197.3 million in the third quarter. Capital expenditure was $27.4 million at fourth quarter-end.



Additionally, adjusted free cash flow was $181.1 million for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter, management expects revenues to be $885 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $855.63 million for the quarter.



For 2021, management expects revenues to be $3.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%.

