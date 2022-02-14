GoDaddy (GDDY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates

GoDaddy Inc. GDDY reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 52 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. The reported earnings also increased 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Yet, the bottom line declined 10.3% sequentially.

The company generated revenues of $1.02 billion, up 16.6% year over year or 16.3% on a constant-currency (CC) basis. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. Further, the metric increased 5.7% sequentially.

Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for products across all segments. Higher subscription to Websites + Marketing aided the quarterly results. Further, the acquisition of Pagely remained a tailwind.

Quarter Details

International revenues were $330.8 million for the fourth quarter, up 12.8% year over year or 11.9% on a CC basis.

Total bookings of $1.05 billion for the reported quarter increased 11.3% year over year or 11.4% on a CC basis.

GDDY reported 21.2 million total customers by fourth quarter-end, which improved 2.8% from the year-ago period. Average revenue per user increased 9.7% year over year to $182.

For the reported quarter, Websites + Marketing annualized recurring revenues (ARR) grew more than 20% year over year. Also, Commerce ARR increased 24% from the prior-year quarter.

Further, the company’s commerce offerings with gross merchandise volume were up 21% year over year to $26 billion.

Segmental Revenues

GoDaddy generates revenues from three segments — Domains, Hosting and Presence as well as Business Applications.

Domains: The company generated revenues of $497.3 million (accounting for 49% of total revenues) from this segment. The figure increased 23.6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by strong renewals on primary registrations and solid performance in the aftermarket. Further, the expansion of GoDaddy Registry remained a positive.

Hosting and Presence: This segment generated revenues of $329.9 million (32% of revenues), which increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. The revenue growth can be primarily attributed to broad integrations and partnerships.

Business Applications: Revenues from this segment came in at $192.1 million (19% of revenues), increasing 17.9% year over year. The increase was driven by new customer inclusion, strong renewals, and the addition of additional seats of email and productivity solutions by existing customers.

Operating Results

Gross margin was 63.4%, down 207 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.

Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care as well as general and administrative) of $456.3 million increased 6.6% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 423 bps.

For the reported quarter, operating margin was 12.2%. It expanded 166 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.26 billion compared with $1.14 billion on Sep 30, 2021. Accounts and other receivables were $63.6 million compared with $63.8 million in the third quarter.

Total debt was $3.92 billion and net debt was $2.67 billion for the fourth quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $172.2 million compared with $226.4 million in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, capital expenditure was reported at $17.4 million.

Additionally, free cash flow was $203.2 million for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2022, management expects revenues in the range of $985-$990 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 10% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $990.7 million for the quarter.

For 2022, management expects total revenues in the range of $4.14-$4.16 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 9% at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is pegged at $4.15 billion.

For 2022, it also expects free cash flow to be $1.1 billion, indicating 15% year-over-year growth.

