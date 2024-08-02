GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

GoDaddy GDDY reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and jumped 74.6% year over year.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.12 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.97%. Revenues increased 7.3% year over year on a reported basis and a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Quarter in Detail

Applications & Commerce, comprising Websites + Marketing, Managed WordPress, productivity applications and payments & commerce, generated $405.6 million (contributing 36.1% to total revenues), up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, increased 3.2% year over year to $718.9 million (contributing 63.9% to total revenues).



In the second quarter, international revenues were $357.1 million, up 4.7% year over year on a reported and cc basis.



Total bookings of $1.3 billion increased 11% year over year and at cc.



Average revenues per user were $210, up 5.5% year over year.



Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $3.85 billion, up 6.5% year over year. In the reported quarter, Applications & Commerce ARR was $1.5 billion, up 14% year over year. Core platform ARR totaled $2.3 billion and moved up 2% year over year.



Total customers at the end of the second quarter were 20,866, down 0.6% year over year.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, normalized EBITDA in the second quarter was $331.7 million, up 25.4% year over year.



Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care and general and administrative) of $468 million declined 2.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 410 basis points (bps) year over year to 41.6%.



Operating income was $208.2 million, up 74.1% year over year. Operating margin expanded 710 bps year over year to 18.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $444.9 million compared with $664 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



As of Jun 30, 2024, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.9 billion, unchanged sequentially.



Free cash flow was $323 million compared with the previous quarter’s $327.4 million.



In the second quarter, GoDaddy repurchased 4.1 million shares of its common stock for $520.8 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, GoDaddy expects revenues of $1.13-$1.15 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point.



The company expects third-quarter A&C revenue growth in the mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low single digits.



For the third quarter, GDDY expects the normalized EBITDA margin to be 29%.



For 2024, GoDaddy expects total revenues of $4.525-$4.565 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point.



The normalized EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be 29%.



For 2024, GoDaddy anticipates a free cash flow of at least $1.3 billion.

