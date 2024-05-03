GoDaddy (GDDY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

GoDaddy GDDY reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share in first-quarter 2024, up from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 30 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.1 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.07%. Revenues rose 7% year over year on a reported basis and 6.9% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Quarter in Detail

Applications & Commerce, comprising Websites + Marketing, Managed WordPress, productivity applications and payments & commerce, generated $383.1 million (contributing 34.6% to total revenues), up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.24%.



Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, increased 3.9% year over year to $725.4 million (contributing 65.4% to total revenues). The figure beat the consensus mark by 1.52%.

GoDaddy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

In the first quarter, international revenues were $352.9 million, up 3.6% year over year on a reported basis and 3.5% at cc.



Total bookings of $1.3 billion increased 9.5% year over year and at cc. The figure beat the consensus mark by 3.45%.



Average revenues per user were $206, up 4.6% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60.34%.



Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $3.8 billion, up 6.5% year over year. In the reported quarter, Applications & Commerce ARR was $1.5 billion, up 13% year over year. Core platform ARR totaled $2.3 billion and moved up 3% year over year.



Total customers at the end of the first quarter were 20,995.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, normalized EBITDA in the first quarter was $313 million, up 25.4% year over year.



Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care and general and administrative) of $458.5 million declined 4.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 480 basis points (bps) year over year to 0.41%.



Operating income was $175.9 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $70.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating income expanded 90 bps year over year to 15.87%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $664 million compared with $498.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.9 billion compared with a total debt of $3.82 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net Debt was $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $3.9 billion of net debt in the previous quarter.



The unlevered free cash flow grew 18% to $358.6 million, whereas the free cash flow rose 26.3% to $327.4 million in the reported quarter.



In the first quarter, GoDaddy repurchased 2.8 million shares of its common stock.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2024, GoDaddy expects revenues of $1.10-$1.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6% at the mid-point.



GoDaddy expects second-quarter A&C revenue growth in the low- to mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low single digits.



For the second quarter, GDDY expects the normalized EBITDA margin to be 28%.



For 2024, GoDaddy expects total revenues of $4.50-$4.56 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5% at the mid-point.



The normalized EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be 29%.



For 2024, GoDaddy anticipates an unlevered free cash flow of at least $1.4 billion.

