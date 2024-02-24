GoDaddy (GDDY) Price Target Increased by 11.10% to 126.62

The average one-year price target for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been revised to 126.62 / share. This is an increase of 11.10% from the prior estimate of 113.97 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.19% from the latest reported closing price of 114.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1044 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoDaddy. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 14.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.39%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 171,826K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,565K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,955K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,940K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,905K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 57.32% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,637K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 7,513K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,962K shares, representing a decrease of 32.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 12.74% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,720K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.