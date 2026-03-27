GoDaddy (GDDY) Price Target Decreased by 31.21% to 117.70

The average one-year price target for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been revised to $117.70 / share. This is a decrease of 31.21% from the prior estimate of $171.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.01% from the latest reported closing price of $81.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoDaddy. This is an decrease of 642 owner(s) or 44.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.17%, an increase of 30.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.32% to 136,314K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,909K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 81.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,719K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,281K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares , representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,216K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 88.45% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,990K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares , representing an increase of 54.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 61.96% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.