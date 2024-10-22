Is GoDaddy (GDDY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GoDaddy (GDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GoDaddy is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GoDaddy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GDDY has moved about 54.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.8% on average. As we can see, GoDaddy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, TSMC (TSM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 94.2%.

For TSMC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, GoDaddy is a member of the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 40.7% so far this year, so GDDY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, TSMC belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +94.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GoDaddy and TSMC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.