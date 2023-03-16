GoDaddy (GDDY) Down 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for GoDaddy (GDDY). Shares have lost about 10.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is GoDaddy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

GoDaddy Q4 Earnings Up Y/Y

GoDaddy fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 62 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also jumped 19.2% year over year.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.039 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.042 billion. Revenues were up 2% and 3.6% year over year on a reported basis and a constant-currency (CC) basis, respectively.



Revenue growth was driven by strong momentum across the Applications & Commerce business. Growing demand for GoDaddy Payments remained positive.



Furthermore, the company's expanding global footprints contributed well.



However, sluggishness across the Core Platform remained a major concern.

Quarter in Detail

GoDaddy has two revenue pillars, namely Applications & Commerce and Core Platform.



Applications & Commerce, comprised of Websites + Marketing, Managed WordPress, productivity applications and payments & commerce, generated $333.4 million (accounting for 32.1% of total revenues), up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Expanding OmniCommerce suit and meeting the strong demand for domain-based email attachments contributed well.



Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, fell 1.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $706.5 million (accounting for 67.9% of total revenues).



Nevertheless, growing renewals and registrations, robust GoDaddy Registry and an expanding aftermarket remained positives.



For the reported quarter, Applications & Commerce annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.3 billion, increasing 9% year over year. Also, core platform ARR climbed 1% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $2.3 billion.



In the fourth quarter, international revenues were $340.8 million, up 3% year over year or 7.8% at CC.



Total bookings of $1.05 billion increased by 0.1% year over year or 2.2% on CC basis.



Further, average revenue per user came in at $197, up 9.7% year over year.



Total ARR stood at $3.57 billion, up 4% from the prior-year quarter.



GoDaddy’s gross merchandise volume and gross payments volume were $28 billion and $760 million, respectively, up 10% and 198% year over year. This was attributed to robust commerce offerings.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, normalized EBITDA for the reported quarter was $266 million, up 4.7% year over year.



Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care, as well as general and administrative) of $475.1 million increased 4.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 45.7% from the year-ago quarter.



For the reported quarter, operating income was $134.9 million, up 8.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating income expanded by 70 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 12.9%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $774 million compared with $826.2 million on Sep 30, 2022. Accounts and other receivables were $60.1 million compared with $64 million in the prior quarter.



GoDaddy reported total debt of $3.9 billion and net debt of $3.1 billion in the previous quarter.

Total debt was $3.9 billion and net debt was $3.07 billion in the previous quarter.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $208 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior quarter’s figure of $269.9 million.



Additionally, unlevered free cash flow was $238.2 million for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $1.03-$1.05 billion, indicating growth of 4% at the midpoint from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.



For the first quarter, GDDY expects applications & commerce revenues to grow in the band of 8-10% year over year. The core platform revenues are anticipated to grow within the range of 1-3% from the year-ago quarter.



Normalized EBITDA margin is expected in the range of 24-25%.



For 2023, management expects total revenues in the range of $4.250-$4.325 billion, suggesting growth of 5% at the midpoint from the year-ago reading.



For 2023, GDDY expects revenue growth of applications & commerce and the core platform in the band of 8-10% and 2-4%, respectively.



The normalized EBITDA margin for the full year is projected at 26%.



For 2023, management expects unlevered free cash flow to be above $1.2 billion.



Management expects to repurchase shares worth $1 billion.

