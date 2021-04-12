GoDaddy (GDDY) Buys Domains, Assets From Mind + Machines Group

GoDaddy Inc.’s GDDY subsidiary, GoDaddy Registry, recently announced that it has acquired the .club and .design domain extensions for an undisclosed amount.



In addition, the company has acquired 28 other domain extensions and certain select assets from Minds + Machines Group Limited.



Noatbly, GoDaddy Registry won contracts to manage the .basketball and .rugby extensions along with the Ally Financial branded .ally domain.



The acquired domains also include descriptive domain extensions that cater to specific customer needs. These include location-based domains such as .miami and lifestyle, business and niche domains like .vip, .fashion, .yoga and .cooking.



Post the deal, GoDaddy will operate more than 240 top-level domain extensions and have access to more than 14 million additional domains, which is huge.

GoDaddy Inc. Price and Consensus

GoDaddy Inc. price-consensus-chart | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

Share Price Performance

GoDaddy has returned 212.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 97.6% rally and S&P 500’s rise of 61.6%.

Bottom Line

GoDaddy designs and develops cloud-based technology products for individuals, small businesses and web design professionals. Its products include domain, hosting, presence and business applications.



GoDaddy has been acquiring assets to bolster the portfolio of generic, geo-targeted and top-level domains. It has acquired Afternic, which operates the world's largest premium domain reseller network, including 18 of the top 20 registrars. It has also acquired the majority of domain names in a private company, Worldwide Media, Inc.



Going forward, its investments in products, technology platform, and customer care as well as delivery of innovative and increasingly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholders’ value.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, GoDaddy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Analog Devices, Inc. ADI, NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and ON Semiconductor is currently projected at 12.3%, 10%, and 41.5%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Get Free Report



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Get Free Report



GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Get Free Report



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.